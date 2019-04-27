Kalamazoo woman dead after vehicle rolls over, hits tree

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO COUTNY, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman is dead after rolling over her vehicle and hitting a tree Saturday morning.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a single-vehicle crash around 2:40 a.m. on Riverview Street near C Avenue in Cooper Township.

Authorities tell 24 Hour News 8 that 23-year-old Gabrielle Dyke of Kalamazoo was driving when her vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and then hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. Dyke was the only occupant in the vehicle.