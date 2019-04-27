Kalamazoo woman dead after vehicle rolls over, hits tree
KALAMAZOO COUTNY, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman is dead after rolling over her vehicle and hitting a tree Saturday morning.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a single-vehicle crash around 2:40 a.m. on Riverview Street near C Avenue in Cooper Township.
Authorities tell 24 Hour News 8 that 23-year-old Gabrielle Dyke of Kalamazoo was driving when her vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and then hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains unclear. Dyke was the only occupant in the vehicle.
