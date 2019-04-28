Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Kalamazoo resident arrested for home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich, — The Kalamazoo department of public safety says a 21-year-old man has been arrested after forcing his way into a home and stealing items from the home.

It all started around 4:00 p.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of State street in Kalamazoo. Officers were called there after the man got into the home, threatened the people inside with a gun, and ran off with stolen items. 

Police were eventually led to the 1200 block of Cameron street where the man was hiding inside a home. Based on his use of the gun, and breaking into a home, police called Kalamazoo Metro SWAT to help get the man out of the home. 

The man was found inside the home and arrested, and police found the gun they say was used in the home invasion. 

The man is locked up at the Kalamazoo County Jail on numerous charges.


Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

