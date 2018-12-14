Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Kalamazoo police: Man shot, hospitalized

Posted: Dec 13, 2018 09:40 PM EST

Updated: Dec 13, 2018 10:11 PM EST

Kalamazoo police: Man shot, hospitalized

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after being shot in Kalamazoo, police say.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Drexel Place between Westnedge Avenue and Park Street.

The victim's condition wasn't immediately known.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety hasn't yet released many details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said there is no threat to the public.

There is not a suspect in custody, and police didn't have a description to release.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

A teen was shot and wounded only a couple of blocks away Wednesday night. Police have not said whether the incidents are connected.

