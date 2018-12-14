Kalamazoo police: Man shot, hospitalized Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kalamazoo police on the scene of a shooting on Drexel Place near Westnedge Avenue on Dec. 13, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kalamazoo police on the scene of a shooting on Drexel Place near Westnedge Avenue on Dec. 13, 2018. [ + - ]

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after being shot in Kalamazoo, police say.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Drexel Place between Westnedge Avenue and Park Street.

The victim's condition wasn't immediately known.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety hasn't yet released many details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said there is no threat to the public.

There is not a suspect in custody, and police didn't have a description to release.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

A teen was shot and wounded only a couple of blocks away Wednesday night. Police have not said whether the incidents are connected.