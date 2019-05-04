Kalamazoo Marathon: What to know before you go

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo is ready for race weekend, as the Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess Run for the Health of It return to downtown.

The races are expected to draw runners from across the country.

The events include the Kalamazoo Marathon, Borgess Half Marathon, Borgess 10K, Borgess 5K, Priority Health 5K, Meijer Kids Fun Run and the Motivational Mile. Every race starts at 3427 Gull Road, but race times vary.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RACE FORECAST

Great running weather is ahead for Sunday.

It will be dry, and there will be a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures will only be in the low 40s early in the morning, so participants can plan on a chilly start to the run.

However, there will be a quick rebound in temperatures, and runners will likely finish the race with temperatures in the mid or even upper 50s. Calm southwesterly winds are anticipated.

It’s expected to stay dry into the afternoon and highs will climb close to 70.

GET SET

Late registration and packet pickup for all Sunday race events will happen between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Expo at Wings Event Center, located at 3600 Vanrick Drive. Packet pickup will also be available at 6:30 a.m. the day of the race, at the race site, which is 3025 Gull Road.

Runners who haven’t signed up can still register for an event Saturday and pick up their packet during the Expo event.

(WHERE TO) GO

Runners are asked to arrive as much as an hour before their event, since the campus and nearby roads close as early as 7:45 a.m.

Shuttle buses are available between 6:30 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. from The Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan. Return trips happen on the hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The main shuttle site is Borgess Heart Center for Excellence, where buses will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Return shuttles will run every 15 minutes, between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Borgess Run offers interactive course maps online, and will livestream the marathon on its website. Each map breaks lists landmarks, water stations and spots to cheer on runners.

WOOD TV8 is a proud sponsor of this year's Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess Run for the Health of It.

Online:

Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess Run for the Health of it

Race results