Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Kalamazoo DPS seeks suspect after woman stabbed

Posted: Oct 14, 2018 09:06 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2018 09:06 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for the person who stabbed a woman Sunday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue near Paterson Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers called there found a 38-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in fair condition Sunday evening.

A dog was brought into try to tack the attacker, who had last been seen running west away from the area, but that person wasn't found.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

