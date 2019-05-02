Kalamazoo Co. celebrates anniversary of ID program Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Kalamazoo County identification card. (May 2, 2018) [ + - ] Video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County celebrated the first anniversary of its local ID program Thursday, and the initiative has been well-received.

The county ID is meant to help people who cannot get a state ID or passport. Unlike those IDs, people don't need a birth certificate to get a county-issued identification card.

County officials worked with local law enforcement to create a point system of acceptable forms of identification to qualify for the card.

In the past year, more than 1,900 residents received a Kalamazoo County ID card.

Larry Provancher, a former county commissioner who first introduced the idea, says that number exceeded their goals, but more work needs to be done.

“1,900 sounds like a phenomenal number but there's so much need out there,” Provancher said. “The more people that get it and use it, the more validity it has. “

The ID card costs $10. There are scholarships available to cover the cost for those that cannot afford the fee. Officials say no one who qualifies for an ID will be denied because of cost.

The Kalamazoo ID Office is located on the first floor of the county administration building at 201 W. Kalamazoo Ave.