Kalamazoo leaders to vote on Parchment water hookup

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 06:27 AM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo city leaders are expected to vote on a new agreement to provide clean water to the city of Parchment.

They are expected to vote on that at Monday night's business meeting.

The current proposal is a one-year-deal with the city of Parchment paying the cost of hooking up to the Kalamazoo system.

This move would bypass Parchment's tainted water supply while it is further tested.

A state of Emergency was declared last week after tests on Parchment city water showed dangerous levels of PFAS.

The Kalamazoo City Commission meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday night.

