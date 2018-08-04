Kalamazoo leaders to vote on Parchment water hookup
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo city leaders are expected to vote on a new agreement to provide clean water to the city of Parchment.
They are expected to vote on that at Monday night's business meeting.
The current proposal is a one-year-deal with the city of Parchment paying the cost of hooking up to the Kalamazoo system.
This move would bypass Parchment's tainted water supply while it is further tested.
A state of Emergency was declared last week after tests on Parchment city water showed dangerous levels of PFAS.
The Kalamazoo City Commission meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday night.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Gas station near I-94 robbed; suspect...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Police seeking tips in Kalamazoo assault
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.