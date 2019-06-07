Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

I-94 crash near Kzoo kills driver, injures 2 others

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 02:08 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 03:43 PM EDT

I-94 crash near Kzoo kills driver, injures 2 others

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A male driver is dead and two other people were hospitalized after a rollover crash on westbound I-94 near Kalamazoo.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of the highway near 6th Street in Texas Township, west of Kalamazoo.

Michigan State Police say a vehicle sideswiped another vehicle while changing lanes. Both vehicles flipped, coming to rest on the side of the highway.

Troopers say the driver who caused the crash died from his injuries.

MSP say the male and female in the second vehicle were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital with injuries, but are expected to be released.

Authorities shut down the right lane of westbound I-94 to respond and investigate the crash. The lane reopened around 2 p.m. Friday, but MSP said traffic was still slow in the area because troopers are still at the scene.

It's unclear if speed, alcohol or distracted driving factored into the crash, which is still under investigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries