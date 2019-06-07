I-94 crash near Kzoo kills driver, injures 2 others Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A June 7, 2019 photo shows the crash on westbound I-94 in Texas Township. [ + - ] Video

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A male driver is dead and two other people were hospitalized after a rollover crash on westbound I-94 near Kalamazoo.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of the highway near 6th Street in Texas Township, west of Kalamazoo.

Michigan State Police say a vehicle sideswiped another vehicle while changing lanes. Both vehicles flipped, coming to rest on the side of the highway.

Troopers say the driver who caused the crash died from his injuries.

MSP say the male and female in the second vehicle were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital with injuries, but are expected to be released.

Authorities shut down the right lane of westbound I-94 to respond and investigate the crash. The lane reopened around 2 p.m. Friday, but MSP said traffic was still slow in the area because troopers are still at the scene.

It's unclear if speed, alcohol or distracted driving factored into the crash, which is still under investigation.