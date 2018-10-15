Homeless mom: Not enough help in Battle Creek Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Melissa Sherlin, who recently lost her job and then found herself homeless, holds her son in the parking lot of the Knights Inn where they're staying. (Oct. 14, 2018) [ + - ] Video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother who recently lost her job says Battle Creek lacks adequate space at homeless shelters for mothers and children.

Homelessness was recently thrust into the spotlight in Kalamazoo, where protesters camped out for weeks in Bronson Park, demanding more resources and affordable house options, before they were evicted and some of them charged. But it's not a single-city problem.

"It's been really difficult," Melissa Sherlin, who recently lost her job, told 24 Hour News 8.

Sherlin and her 7-year-old son are staying at a Knights Inn off Capital Avenue, which Sherlin said was the only option after housing with her former roommate fell through. She borrowed the cash for the motel room and can only afford a few more days.

Shelters for women and children reportedly told Sherlin that they were full, but that she and her son could come at night to sleep for a few hours, called "warm hours." Sherlin said she was directed to shelter options for domestic abuse victims, but she doesn't fall into that category.

The main difficulty centers around the daytime, Sherlin said. She doesn't know where to go with her son, who has special needs. She's worried about his safety.

"He knows that we don't have a permanent home to go to," she said about her son. "It's very sad to me. I feel like I'm a disappointment to my child and that's difficult."

The Battle Creek shelters 24 Hour News 8 visited Sunday didn't have anyone available for interviews. Many people staying at those shelters agreed it can be very hard to find shelter assistance due to a growing need.

Sherlin has created a GoFundMe account, seeking money to pay for a place to stay.