Former Kalamzoo Strong director must repay $4K

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 03:24 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman accused of stealing from a charity that was created in the wake of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage has been sentenced.

Rachel Kaiser, who used to be the director of operations for Kalamazoo Strong, was ordered Monday to pay back $4,268 and serve two years of probation.

Police started investigating Kaiser in January 2017 after the board of Kalamazoo Strong and the owner of the Kalamazoo Cobras basketball team, to which Kaiser was a financial advisor, came forward with complaints about thousands of dollars of missing money.

She was ultimately charged with embezzlement in March 2018. In July, she pleaded guilty to using a computer to commit a crime. In exchange, the count of embezzlement was dropped.

Kalamazoo Strong formed shortly after the deadly February 2016 Kalamazoo shooting rampage to raise funds for the victims and their families. Kaiser came on board in April 2016. The organization was also involved in relief efforts after the June 2016 Kalamazoo cycling tragedy.

