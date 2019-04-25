Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Firefighters contain blaze in Kzoo Township

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 04:10 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 04:13 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — Firefighters quickly contained a porch fire at a Kalamazoo Township home.

Authorities were called around 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of Nichols Road. Officials say the blaze started in the porch and spread into the house. 

The home is across the street from a fire station, so authorities got to the blaze swiftly.

Medical personnel treated someone with minor injuries at the scene.

While the blaze is out, crews on the scene continue to do overhaul work.

 

