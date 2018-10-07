Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Fallen Comstock Twp. fire chief honored at national memorial

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 04:04 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of a West Michigan firefighter who was killed in the line of duty has been added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski was remembered Sunday during the 37th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

He was among 80 firefighters nationwide who died in the line of duty in 2017, all of whom were named during the service. Three other Michigan firefighters were also listed: Kevin Ramsey from the Detroit Fire Department, Terry Raymond of the Summerfield Township Volunteer Fire Department and Ron Savage of the Milford Fire Department.

Switalski was hit and killed by a passing vehicle while he was responding to a crash on I-94 in June 2017.

The driver who hit him, Brandon Clevenger of Battle Creek, was sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to reckless driving causing death. Authorities say he was speeding and distracted by his cellphone at the time of the crash.

Switalski had been with the department since 2013. Before that, he served some 30 years in Illinois.

