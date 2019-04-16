Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Ex-pharmacists plead to opioid distribution, fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two former Albion pharmacists are pleading guilty to federal charges for filling bad opioid prescriptions and ripping off insurance agencies.

According to documents filed in federal court Friday, John Shedd and Terry Tooley agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully dispense controlled substances and commit health care fraud.

Shedd and Tooley used to run Parks Drug Store on Superior Street in Albion. As far back as 2016, they filled methadone prescriptions that they knew were written "without a legitimate medical purpose" by Dr. Horace Davis, federal authorities say.

Davis was eventually sent to prison for writing bad opioid prescriptions and health care fraud, and authorities say the pharmacists kept filling his prescriptions even after he was indicted on federal charges.

The pharmacists also submitted claims to insurance companies for medication that they either didn't give out or that wasn't covered. Altogether, authorities say, they bilked Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan out of $500,000.

Shedd and Tooley are expected to be ordered to repay that $500,000. They also each face up to five years in prison.

