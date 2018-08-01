Ex-conservation district director sentenced for embezzlement

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved An undated photo of Tracy Bronson. (Courtesy of Calhoun Conservation District)

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved An undated photo of Tracy Bronson. (Courtesy of Calhoun Conservation District)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Marshall woman who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Calhoun Conservation District is headed to a federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Tracy Bronson, 57, was sentenced to 37 months behind bars. She'll also have to pay $573,159.20 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

Federal authorities say Bronson embezzled the money from the agency, which works to maintain the environment, between 2014 and 2017 while she was its executive director. They say she wrote herself some 400 checks from the agency and charged personal expenses to its credit cards. She covered it up by changing the books and making up counterfeit account statements for the conservation district's board of directors.

Bronson told authorities she spent most of the cash at a local casino.

The case was handled in federal court because much of the money Bronson stole came from federal benefits. Bronson was indicted in February on five counts of theft concerning a program receiving federal funds and eventually pleaded guilty.