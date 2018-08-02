Elderly man assaulted, tied up, robbed; woman arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was arrested after authorities say she broke into an 88-year-old man’s motel room, tied him up and robbed him.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a motel in the 20000 block of Capital Avenue NE in Pennfield Township, north of Battle Creek.

The victim, an 88-year-old Battle Creek man, told Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies a woman forced her away into his motel room, assaulted him then tied him up. The suspect stole cash and the victim’s debit card.

A short time later, a deputy pulled over a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in Battle Creek. A passenger in the vehicle, a 56-year-old Battle Creek woman, was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail in connection to the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer 269.781.9700.