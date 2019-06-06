Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Driver who died after 2-county police chase ID'd

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 02:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 02:17 PM EDT

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are identifying the driver who led them on a chase through Calhoun and Barry counties before he died in police custody.

Officers say 45-year-old Albert James Brooks of Kalamazoo appeared to be having some sort of medical episode following Sunday’s police chase, which started when someone noticed Brooks slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at the intersection of E. Michigan Avenue and Raymond Road.

When officers arrived, Brooks took off, hitting an EMT. It isn’t clear how seriously that person was injured.

Brooks led police through Battle Creek and into Barry County before the pursuit ended on M-37 near Lawrence Road in Baltimore Township, north of Dowling. There, Brooks was taken into custody without incident.

When they noticed Brooks was having a medical issue, officers called in an ambulance. However, Brooks went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance and died, despite CPR.

Authorities say they found several packages of meth. Autopsy and toxicology test results are pending, but it is believed that drugs were a factor in Brooks’ death.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


