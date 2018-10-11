Driver killed in head-on crash near Kalamazoo ID'd

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews clean up a deadly head-on crash on N. Sprinkle Road in Richland Township on Oct. 10, 2018.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainwell man was killed in a head-on crash northeast of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 49-year-old Matthew Joel Cooper died in the Wednesday evening crash on N. Sprinkle Road near FG Avenue E in Richland Township.

The sheriff’s office said around 7:40 p.m., Cooper tried to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and hit an SUV head-on in the southbound lane. Cooper died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 16-year-old boy from Kalamazoo, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.