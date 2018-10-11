Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Driver killed in head-on crash near Kalamazoo ID'd

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 10:32 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 10:32 AM EDT

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainwell man was killed in a head-on crash northeast of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 49-year-old Matthew Joel Cooper died in the Wednesday evening crash on N. Sprinkle Road near FG Avenue E in Richland Township.

The sheriff’s office said around 7:40 p.m., Cooper tried to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and hit an SUV head-on in the southbound lane. Cooper died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 16-year-old boy from Kalamazoo, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast
 Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan