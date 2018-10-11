Driver killed in head-on crash near Kalamazoo ID'd
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainwell man was killed in a head-on crash northeast of Kalamazoo.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 49-year-old Matthew Joel Cooper died in the Wednesday evening crash on N. Sprinkle Road near FG Avenue E in Richland Township.
The sheriff’s office said around 7:40 p.m., Cooper tried to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and hit an SUV head-on in the southbound lane. Cooper died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a 16-year-old boy from Kalamazoo, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Work resumes on Portage road project
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Diocese: Priest accused of sex crime...
More Stories
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.