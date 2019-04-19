Driver injured in wrong-way crash on I-69

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Sheriff’s authorities believe alcohol was involved in a wrong-way crash in Calhoun County on Friday morning.

Officers got calls of someone driving south at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of I-69 near Marshall just before 4 a.m.

A 24-year-old man from Bellevue who was behind the wheel eventually crashed into a guardrail north of Tekonsha, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said. He was injured in the crash, but details on the severity of those injuries weren't released.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Anyone with information should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880.

