Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Driver injured in wrong-way crash on I-69

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 04:07 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 04:07 PM EDT

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Sheriff’s authorities believe alcohol was involved in a wrong-way crash in Calhoun County on Friday morning.

Officers got calls of someone driving south at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of I-69 near Marshall just before 4 a.m. 

A 24-year-old man from Bellevue who was behind the wheel eventually crashed into a guardrail north of Tekonsha, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said. He was injured in the crash, but details on the severity of those injuries weren't released. 

No one else was hurt in the crash. 

Anyone with information should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019 Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
8 things to know about Emily Schuitema 8 things to know about Emily Schuitema
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

8 things to know about Emily Schuitema

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries