Driver in deadly hit-and-run facing felony charges

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Battle Creek was charged with two felonies on Friday.

Kevin Frederick, 51, of Battle Creek, was charged with failure to stop at an accident while at-fault causing death and driving on a suspended or revoked license causing death. Each charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The charges are connected to a crash that happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of North Avenue and Emmett Street. A 41-year-old pedestrian walking across the street was hit by Frederick’s pickup truck. She was taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo after the crash, where she later died.

The Battle Creek Police Department posted photos of the truck on its Facebook page within two hours of the incident and located Frederick.