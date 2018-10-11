Diocese: Priest accused of sex crime served in Kzoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Diocese of Kalamazoo is asking any possible victims of an incardinated priest that once served in the Kalamazoo area to contact police.

The Diocese of Lansing said it removed Rev. Robert Gerl’s priestly permissions last week, based on a “credible” allegation of sexual assault involving an adult male decades ago.

Before moving to the Lansing area, Gerl served in the Diocese of Kalamazoo at Nazareth College from 1986 to 1991; St. Thomas More Parish in Kalamazoo from 1997 to 2000; and St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Portage from 2000 to 2009.

The Diocese of Kalamazoo says Gerl also regularly celebrated masses at other parishes on a temporary weekend basis.

The Diocese of Kalamazoo said Thursday Gerl does not have faculties for pastoral ministry with its diocese.

Gerl’s case comes weeks after Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced he is investigating sexual abuse allegations and potential coverups involving all seven of Michigan’s dioceses, dating as far back as 1950. Schuette’s office executed search warrants at all of the dioceses last week.

The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids previously identified 14 priests who molested children since the 1950s, but none since the early 2000s.

The Diocese of Kalamazoo says victims of Gerl can also contact the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, Deacon Pat Hall at 877.802.0115.