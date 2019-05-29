Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Deputy finds wounded man; 3 in custody

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A deputy stumbled upon a man who had been shot and wounded in a rural area southeast of Kalamazoo Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the deputy spotted the man around 7:40 p.m. on S. 29th Street between E O Avenue and E ON Avenue in Pavilion Township.

The man had a wound to his head and had been shot in the leg. He was hospitalized; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Three suspects were found nearby and detained. Authorities didn't say what is believed to have led up to the incident.

Neither the victim's name nor the names of the suspects were released Tuesday night.

