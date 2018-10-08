Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Deputies: Speed, alcohol factors in deadly crash

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 11:55 PM EDT

CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a single-car crash near the community of Duck Lake in rural Calhoun County Sunday evening.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on R Drive North near 27 1/2 Mile Road in Clarence Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said a 37-year-old Springport woman was headed west when she lost control. Her car left the road and hit a power pole.

The woman, whose name was not released Sunday night, died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The agency added the woman was not wearing a seat belt.

