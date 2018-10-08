Deputies: Alcohol, speed factors in deadly Calhoun Co. crash
CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 37-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Sunday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 29000 block of R Drive near the intersection of 27 ½ Mile Road in Clarence Township, north of Albion.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said the Springport woman was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle, went off the road and struck a utility pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her name was not released pending family notification.
Investigators believe alcohol, speed and not wearing a seatbelt were all factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
