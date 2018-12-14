Driver comes forward in deadly Kzoo Twp. hit-and-run

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Gull Road on Kalamazoo Township. (Dec. 5, 2018)

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township police say a man has turned himself in in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Police say 40-year-old Noah Mickaels of Kalamazoo was on Gull Road between Humphrey Street and Nazareth Road when he was hit shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Two days after the incident, police say a 69-year-old man from Richland contacted police saying he may have been the driver responsible. Police announced Friday forensic tests on the man’s vehicle confirmed it was involved in the crash.

However, police are still searching for anyone who may have seen the black GMC pickup truck in the area during the hit-and-run crash. Anyone with information in this cas is encouraged to contact Kalamazoo Township police at 269.567.7523 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.