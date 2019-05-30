Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Country singer Luke Bryan to perform at Kzoo Co. farm

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 03:15 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 03:15 PM EDT

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Country singer Luke Bryan is bringing his Farm Tour to West Michigan.

Bryan announced Thursday he will perform at Stafford Farms in Kalamazoo County's Richland Township, southwest of Gull Lake.

This is Bryan's 11th Farm Tour, in which the country singer's entourage sets up full-production concerts in the harvesting fields of small towns.

"Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off," he stated on his website.

Tickets for the Sept. 27 concert will go on sale online at 10 a.m. on June 6.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries