Country singer Luke Bryan to perform at Kzoo Co. farm

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Luke Bryan performs "What Makes You Country" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Country singer Luke Bryan is bringing his Farm Tour to West Michigan.

Bryan announced Thursday he will perform at Stafford Farms in Kalamazoo County's Richland Township, southwest of Gull Lake.

Get your tailgates ready because #FarmTour is back, presented by @BayerUS. Tickets go on sale next week. https://t.co/mX8pTSBmEr pic.twitter.com/nQ8mEDN4zp — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 30, 2019

This is Bryan's 11th Farm Tour, in which the country singer's entourage sets up full-production concerts in the harvesting fields of small towns.

"Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off," he stated on his website.

Tickets for the Sept. 27 concert will go on sale online at 10 a.m. on June 6.