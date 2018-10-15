Comstock Public Schools: Compass HS closed Monday
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A water leak has forced Comstock Public Schools to close Compass High School Monday.
The extent of damage caused by the leak is unclear, but the district says the building will be closed for the day. That means no classes for Compass High School Kalamazoo Regional Education Service Agency preschool, Comstock Nurse Aid training and Comstrock central administration.
Compass High School is located at 3010 Gull Road, northeast of Kalamazoo.
