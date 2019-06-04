Calhoun Co. woman charged in connection to mom's death

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A home in Calhoun County's Leroy Township on 4 Mile Road where Michigan State Police are investigating a suspicious death. (Jan. 18, 2019)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich, (WOOD) — A woman has turned herself in to authorities in connection to the death of her mother, whose body was discovered on her own Calhoun County property.

Marcia Lutz, 46, was arraigned Monday on a felony charge of concealing the death of an individual and a misdemeanor charge of failing to report the discovery of a dead body.

On Jan. 17, investigators unearthed Phyllis Lutz's body outside her home on 4 Mile Road in Leroy Township, south of Battle Creek.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was tipped off by Phyllis Lutz's church friends, who said they hadn't seen or heard from her since September. Authorities believe Phyllis Lutz died around that time.

Marcia Lutz was previously named a person of interest in the case, but investigators said they would have to determine if the circumstances of her mother's death were criminal. Police said Phyllis Lutz was suffering from some medical issues before her death.

Prosecutors filed charges against Marcia Lutz last week.

Marcia Lutz is free on $1,000 bond. Her next court hearing is scheduled for June 10.