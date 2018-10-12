Bullet hits Battle Creek Academy; no one hurt

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Battle Creek schools went into lockdown Friday afternoon after one bullet hit a school building.

No one at Battle Creek Academy was injured.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the shots were fired around 1 p.m. near the school, which is in the area of Limit Street and Parkway Drive in the Washington Heights neighborhood. When officers arrived there, they found one spent casing on the ground.

The academy, as well as other nearby schools, were locked down until authorities confirmed there was no threat.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.