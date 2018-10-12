Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Bullet hits Battle Creek Academy; no one hurt

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 03:43 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 03:43 PM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Battle Creek schools went into lockdown Friday afternoon after one bullet hit a school building.

No one at Battle Creek Academy was injured.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the shots were fired around 1 p.m. near the school, which is in the area of Limit Street and Parkway Drive in the Washington Heights neighborhood. When officers arrived there, they found one spent casing on the ground.

The academy, as well as other nearby schools, were locked down until authorities confirmed there was no threat.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast
 Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show