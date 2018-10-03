Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Bronson Park group charged weeks after encampment cleared

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly a dozen people taken into custody as officers worked to clear a protestor encampment at Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

Tensions between city leaders and protestors at the camp simmered for weeks before coming to a head on Sept. 19, when city officials ordered campers to empty the park, citing a city ordinance banning camping in the park without the city's written consent.

The protestors, many of them homeless or advocates for the homeless, are demanding more housing options and social services.

Of the 14 people taken into custody two weeks ago, 10 people were formally charged with misdemeanor crossing a police line.

Notably not charged was commissioner Shannon Sykes-Nehring, who joined the protestors and was eventually taken into custody after refusing to leave the park. The prosecutor declined to file charges against her, but Sykes-Nehring said she would have been more than happy to take them on.

"Folks are in there being charged for camping, being charged with violating the police line and I was with them the whole time. So there's no way it shouldn't apply to me," she said.

Of those arraigned Wednesday, eight are charged with crossing a police line. Two people were charged with violating the city’s ordinance by continuing to camp in the park; one person was charged with crossing a police line, violating the ordinance by continuing to camp, and disobeying a police officer.

People who didn’t fill out their advice of rights form weren’t arraigned.

Everyone arraigned Wednesday entered not guilty pleas. Each misdemeanor charge carries a sentence of up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The judge set their pretrial hearings for Oct. 23 and Nov. 5.

