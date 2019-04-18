Binder Park Zoo opens for 43rd season Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kids feed a giraffe at Binder Park Zoo near Battle Creek. (April 17, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A lion at Binder Park Zoo near Battle Creek on April 17, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Binder Park Zoo near Battle Creek on April 17, 2019. [ + - ] Video

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Binder Park Zoo opened for the season Wednesday, showing off new wild dog pups.

About 500 people took advantage of pleasant weather on opening day, feeding the giraffes and petting the goats at the petting zoo. The biggest attraction was the African painted dog pups, which were born late last year and have now joined their parents in the Wild Africa exhibit.

"Very active. They're romping. They're establishing their pack order," Leslie Walsh, the manager of marketing and development for Binder Park Zoo, said. "They're almost like domestic dogs, but they're not. They're actually very rare. They're the most endangered carnivore in Africa. And Binder Park Zoo is the only zoo in Michigan that you're going to see this species of animal."

The Wild Africa exhibit also includes the lions that moved to the zoo in 2017.

The zoo southeast of Battle Creek is entering its 43rd year.

It will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through April 30, then switch to regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $14.25 for adults, $13.25 for seniors, $12.25 for kids and free for children under the age of 2.