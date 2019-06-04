Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Bell's Brewery adds features to Comstock tour

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 08:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 08:00 PM EDT

Bell's Brewery adds features to Comstock tour

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bell's says it's expanding the tours of its brewery in Comstock Township.

Tour guests can explore the history of Bell's with a new 50-foot timeline showing where it began and where it stands now.

Bell's added more seating and a selfie station. It also brought in plaques about the history of fermenters that used to be at Stroh Brewery Co. in Detroit.

Tours are free and open to all ages. Samples are provided to those who are old enough to drink.

You can visit the Comstock brewery Wednesday through Sunday. You can also tour Bell's original downtown Kalamazoo brewery on weekends.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries