BCPD seeks armed robbery suspect
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a check cashing business in Battle Creek.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a check cashing business in the 500 block of W. Columbia Avenue, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-5 with a stocky build.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the incident, please call Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.
