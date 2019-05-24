BCPD seeks armed robbery suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance photo of an armed robbery suspect in Battle Creek Thursday, May 24, 2019. (Battle Creek Police Department)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a check cashing business in Battle Creek.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a check cashing business in the 500 block of W. Columbia Avenue, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-5 with a stocky build.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the incident, please call Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.