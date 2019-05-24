Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

BCPD seeks armed robbery suspect

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 12:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 12:28 PM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a check cashing business in Battle Creek.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a check cashing business in the 500 block of W. Columbia Avenue, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-5 with a stocky build.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the incident, please call Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

