Posted: Aug 03, 2018 02:13 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2018 02:14 PM EDT

BCPD: Man made threats at factory before high-speed chase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man is in custody after allegedly making threats at his former workplace and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Just before 9 a.m. Friday, police were called to a factory in the 1500 block of Denso Rd. in the Fort Custer Industrial Park where a terminated employee was making threats and indicated he had a weapon, according to a release from the Battle Creek Police Department.

Before police arrived, the 31-year-old suspect drove off. Officers were able to locate him driving in the area of Capital Ave. and Beckley Rd. but when they tried to stop him, he briefly got on to I-94.

Back on surface streets, the suspect swerved towards pedestrians at one point and then got back on I-94, the release said. When he started to head back towards the factory, it was put on lockdown.

Police continued to follow the suspect as he circled the Fort Custer and I-94 area, at one point exceeding 100 mph, according to the release.

Because of the threat to public safety, a Calhoun Co. sheriff’s deputy was able to push the suspect’s vehicle off the highway as the suspect attempted to enter eastbound I-94 in the wrong direction, police said.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody. No one was injured in the chase and no weapon was found.

