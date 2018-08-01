Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

BCPD hosting open house at new station

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 10:50 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 10:50 AM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department is inviting residents to the opening of its new headquarters.

The event will start at noon on Aug. 10 with a ribbon cutting ceremony before an open house and tours of the building are held. The new headquarters is located at 34 N. Division St., across the street from the current station.

Police staff will be available around the building to explain how the department’s various divisions and operations work.

Parking will be available around the building, across Division Street at Commerce Point or at the St. Phil Tiger room on Division Street near Van Buren Street.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018