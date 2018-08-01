BCPD hosting open house at new station

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The construction of the new Battle Creek Police Department headquarters. (Courtesy: City of Battle Creek)

The construction of the new Battle Creek Police Department headquarters. (Courtesy: City of Battle Creek)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department is inviting residents to the opening of its new headquarters.

The event will start at noon on Aug. 10 with a ribbon cutting ceremony before an open house and tours of the building are held. The new headquarters is located at 34 N. Division St., across the street from the current station.

Police staff will be available around the building to explain how the department’s various divisions and operations work.

Parking will be available around the building, across Division Street at Commerce Point or at the St. Phil Tiger room on Division Street near Van Buren Street.