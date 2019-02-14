BCPD: Handheld cellphone ban will save lives Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A sign that will be posted in Battle Creek, telling drivers that only hands-free cellphone usage is allowed while driving. (Feb. 14, 2019) [ + - ] Video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek Police Department Cpl. Ryan Thayer has no doubt the city's new handheld cellphone ban will save lives.

"This is going to create a much safer environment," Thayer said from the front seat of his cruiser Thursday. "I don't know that you can dispute that. Just the idea of people not having their phone in their hand anymore and just focusing on driving is just going to be a lot safer."

The new ordinance, which goes into effect Friday, is also much more enforceable than the statewide texting ban, Thayer said.

"One of the issues with texting while driving is it's hard to prove someone's actually texting while on their phone. ... They could be scrolling through Facebook or on the Internet," he said. "But with (the new ban), just the physical act of having your phone in your hand while you're driving is a violation."

The eight-year patrol veteran said he has never written a ticket for texting while driving because he's always focused on other tasks when on patrol. He does expect to write tickets under the new ban, though not right away.

"The focus in the beginning is more of a learning opportunity to make contact with drivers just to inform them this new law is out there," Thayer explained.

The first violation under the new ban would be a $100 ticket. Each additional and subsequent offense would cost you $200.

>>PDF: FAQ on distracted driving ordinance

Thayer said BCPD won't start enforcing the ban until public works crews install a few dozen signs at the city limits notifying drivers that Battle Creek is a hands-free zone. That could happen by the end of February. The Michigan Department of Transportation has to approve the design of the signs first because they'll be placed in the state's right of way.

Battle Creek joins Detroit and Troy as the only three cities in Michigan to pass handheld phone bans. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged a statewide ban in her first State of the State address this week and a lawmaker introduced a bill to that end.