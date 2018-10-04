BCPD: Driver found after deadly hit-and-run
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say they used surveillance video to track down a hit-and-run driver with a Batman decal plastered on their pickup truck.
A 41-year-old pedestrian was hit at the intersection of North Avenue and Emmett Street, near Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, around 3:20 p.m. Thursday. Police say she was taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo, where she later died.
The Battle Creek Police Department says surveillance cameras captured images of the vehicle involved, a black pickup truck with the distinctive yellow and black sticker.
Investigators posted images of the Dodge Ram pickup truck on its Facebook page; within two hours of the incident, the vehicle and driver had been located. He was arrested around 6:15 p.m.
The names of the victim and suspect weren't released Thursday evening.
