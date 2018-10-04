BCPD: Driver found after deadly hit-and-run

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Still images taken from surveillance cameras show a hit-and-run suspect's vehicle on Oct. 4, 2018. (Battle Creek Police Department)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Still images taken from surveillance cameras show a hit-and-run suspect's vehicle on Oct. 4, 2018. (Battle Creek Police Department)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say they used surveillance video to track down a hit-and-run driver with a Batman decal plastered on their pickup truck.

A 41-year-old pedestrian was hit at the intersection of North Avenue and Emmett Street, near Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, around 3:20 p.m. Thursday. Police say she was taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo, where she later died.

The Battle Creek Police Department says surveillance cameras captured images of the vehicle involved, a black pickup truck with the distinctive yellow and black sticker.

Investigators posted images of the Dodge Ram pickup truck on its Facebook page; within two hours of the incident, the vehicle and driver had been located. He was arrested around 6:15 p.m.

The names of the victim and suspect weren't released Thursday evening.