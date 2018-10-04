Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

BCPD: Driver found after deadly hit-and-run

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 06:05 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 07:38 PM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say they used surveillance video to track down a hit-and-run driver with a Batman decal plastered on their pickup truck.

A 41-year-old pedestrian was hit at the intersection of North Avenue and Emmett Street, near Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, around 3:20 p.m. Thursday. Police say she was taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo, where she later died.

The Battle Creek Police Department says surveillance cameras captured images of the vehicle involved, a black pickup truck with the distinctive yellow and black sticker.

Investigators posted images of the Dodge Ram pickup truck on its Facebook page; within two hours of the incident, the vehicle and driver had been located. He was arrested around 6:15 p.m.

The names of the victim and suspect weren't released Thursday evening.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night

Photo Galleries
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming