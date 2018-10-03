BCPD: Man dead, woman hurt in assault, arson Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Battle Creek police at a home on N. Washington Avenue hours after an apparent assault and arson that left a man dead and a woman injured. (Oct. 2, 2018) [ + - ] Video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The person believed to be responsible for an assault and arson that left one man dead turned himself in Tuesday night, police say.

A woman was also seriously injured in the incident, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The assault and fire happened at a home on N. Washington Avenue near Parkway Drive. BCPD Detective Sgt. Todd Elliott said a medical unit from the fire department was driving by shortly after 6:30 p.m. when they spotted smoke.

When they went to check it out, the two firefighters heard a woman screaming inside the house. They were able to get to her by breaking down the door with an axe, according to a Battle Creek Fire Department news release.

The medical crew also saw a body lying in the home, but couldn't get to him because of the flames and smoke.

"It didn't appear that the body was showing any signs of life at that time," Elliott said.

Video recorded by a passerby after more emergency responders arrived shows thick gray smoke pouring from the windows and door.

Elliott said the woman, a 37-year-old from Bellevue whose name wasn't released, had injuries to her face, cuts, burns and broken bones.

She told investigators she was assaulted and the house was set on fire. She pointed them toward a suspect and they started looking for him.

That suspect, a 47-year-old Battle Creek man whose name also wasn't released, turned himself in at the police department shortly before 10 p.m. He was being interviewed Tuesday night.

The motive behind the incident is not yet clear, nor is the relationship between the victims and suspect.

The man who died may be a 64-year-old Battle Creek man, but his identity has not yet been confirmed, Elliott said.