BC police warn of bogus bills passing marker test

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are warning businesses about a new spin on the old crime of counterfeit bills.

Officers believe the bogus bills being passed off at businesses throughout Calhoun County are really $10 bills that have been bleached and reprinted as $100 bills. Because the counterfeit money is printed on $10 bills, it passes the security marker test.

Detectives are urging business employees to look for other hallmarks of a counterfeit bill and not rely on the security marker alone.

>>Online: How to determine if a bill is fake

Police say a young woman, possibly in her 20s, passed the counterfeit cash in Battle Creek, as well as the Albion and Marshall areas. Detectives are working to obtain surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call Battle Creek police at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.