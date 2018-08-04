Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Battle Creek man denied third trial in child's murder

By:

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 08:45 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 08:45 AM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied a Battle Creek man's attempt at a third trial in the murder of his girlfriend's toddler. 

Leo Ackley was first convicted in 2011 after prosecutors provided evidence that 3-year-old Baylee Stenman died from blunt force trauma while in his care.

The Michigan Supreme Court unanimously overturned the original murder conviction in 2015, saying a defense lawyer didn't adequately prepare for a case dominated by expert opinions.

Ackley received a new trial in 2016. A Calhoun County Circuit Court jury deliberated more than 10 hours before convicting him felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

Once again Ackley appealed the conviction, but three Michigan appellate judges issued a unanimous denial Thursday.

Their opinion reads in part, "Defendant has not shown any unfair prejudice from any errors, so there is no possibility of cumulative error warranting reversal."

Ackley is serving a life sentence.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven