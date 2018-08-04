Battle Creek man denied third trial in child's murder

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved A May 8, 2012 mug shot of Leo Ackley from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved A May 8, 2012 mug shot of Leo Ackley from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied a Battle Creek man's attempt at a third trial in the murder of his girlfriend's toddler.

Leo Ackley was first convicted in 2011 after prosecutors provided evidence that 3-year-old Baylee Stenman died from blunt force trauma while in his care.

The Michigan Supreme Court unanimously overturned the original murder conviction in 2015, saying a defense lawyer didn't adequately prepare for a case dominated by expert opinions.

Ackley received a new trial in 2016. A Calhoun County Circuit Court jury deliberated more than 10 hours before convicting him felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

Once again Ackley appealed the conviction, but three Michigan appellate judges issued a unanimous denial Thursday.

Their opinion reads in part, "Defendant has not shown any unfair prejudice from any errors, so there is no possibility of cumulative error warranting reversal."

Ackley is serving a life sentence.