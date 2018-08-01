Battle Creek appoints new Ward 5 commissioner

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek City Commission appointed a new commissioner Tuesday.

Attorney James Lance was appointed as the city commissioner representing Ward 5 during a special meeting of the city commission.

“The commission looks forward to working with Jim who have been very involved in the Battle Creek Community to make our local government more responsive and responsible to the citizens of Battle Creek,” Mayor Mark Behnker said in a statement to 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday morning.

Lance succeeds David Walters, also the city's vice mayor, who resigned on July 15. He said personal and professional factors may affect his ability to serve the city. He had represented the city's Ward 5 since 2010.

Now the Ward 5 vacancy is filled, the commission will elect a new vice mayor from among its ranks.