Authorities searching for suspect in Kzoo Co. bank robbery

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A surveillance image of the suspect in a bank robbery in Oshtemo Township, Mich.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect in the armed robbery of a Kalamazoo County bank.

It happened at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Chemical Bank located at 6080 W Main St.

Authorities didn’t specify if any money was taken or there were any injuries in the incident.

Authorities say the suspect could also be connected to armed robberies in Texas Township and Battle Creek.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269.343.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.