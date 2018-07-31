Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Authorities searching for suspect in Kzoo Co. bank robbery

Posted: Jul 31, 2018 01:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2018 01:19 PM EDT

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect in the armed robbery of a Kalamazoo County bank.

It happened at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Chemical Bank located at 6080 W Main St.

Authorities didn’t specify if any money was taken or there were any injuries in the incident. 

Authorities say the suspect could also be connected to armed robberies in Texas Township and Battle Creek.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269.343.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

 

