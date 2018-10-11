ATM stolen from Kalamazoo bowling alley; 2 suspects sought

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects who stole an ATM from a bowling alley in Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday officers responded to a report of an alarm at Continental Lanes, located in the 3600 block of Vanrick Drive near Sprinkle Road.

When officers arrived on scene, there was evidence the business was broken into overnight. Surveillance video showed two suspects wearing masks stealing the ATM from inside before leaving the scene.

No suspect descriptions or surveillance photos were released Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.