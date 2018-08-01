Asphalt sealant spills in rollover near Albion Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a rollover crash on W. Michigan Avenue in Sheridan Township that spilled liquid asphalt sealer. (Courtesy Calhoun County Sheriff's Office - July 31, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a rollover crash on W. Michigan Avenue in Sheridan Township that spilled liquid asphalt sealer. (Courtesy Calhoun County Sheriff's Office - July 31, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a rollover crash on W. Michigan Avenue in Sheridan Township that spilled liquid asphalt sealer. (Courtesy Calhoun County Sheriff's Office - July 31, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a rollover crash on W. Michigan Avenue in Sheridan Township that spilled liquid asphalt sealer. (Courtesy Calhoun County Sheriff's Office - July 31, 2018) [ + - ]

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized Tuesday after rolling a truck northwest of Albion and spilling liquid asphalt sealant.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 25000 block of W. Michigan Avenue, west of 25 1/2 Mile Road, in Sheridan Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the truck, a 62-year-old from Albion, was headed west when his lost control and left the road. The truck rolled toward the railroad tracks.

The driver was taken to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall. His condition was not available later Teusday.

The truck was carrying about 150 gallons of liquid driveway asphalt sealer, which spilled in the rollover. The tracks sustained minor damage, so Amtrak put a temporary speed restriction in place.

Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality worked together to clean up the spill.