Arrest made in Battle Creek fatal shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man Tuesday evening in Battle Creek.

Neither the identity or potential charges against the 18-year-old suspect who was taken into custody were released.

The shooting is believed to have happened at Claude Evans Park, which is in the area of N. Washington Avenue and Parkway Drive, only a few blocks from the hospital.

Khari Davis, 22, showed up at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, the Battle Creek Police Department said. He was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators said they've been told there were "numerous" people at the park when the shots were fired around 7 p.m. Police want to hear from those people.

Police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone who has additional information to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.