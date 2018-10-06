Armed woman surrenders after standoff in Calhoun Co.

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says an armed woman who barricaded herself inside an apartment complex near Battle Creek has surrendered.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex on Capital Avenue NE and Hopkins Street in Pennfield Township at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies were told that a woman in the apartment had a handgun and had pointed it at several people inside the apartment threatening them.

Authorities say the people inside the apartment were able to leave the apartment safely before quickly calling 911 to report what had happened.

The lone woman was left alone in the apartment and told witnesses that she would not come out for police.

Deputies say once they arrived on scene they were able to make contact with the woman inside the apartment. A negotiator with the Calhoun County Special Response Team was able to speak with the woman and talked her into coming out of the apartment unarmed.

Authorities say the woman was taken into custody and was transported to the Calhoun County Jail for Felonious Assault.