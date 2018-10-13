Armed robbery at Kzoo hot tub store; suspect sought

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at The Oasis Hot Tub Gardens on 4600 West KL Avenue east of South Drake Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spoke with employees at the business who say a man entered the building, showed his handgun and demanded money from them.

Officers say they arrived on scene within one minute from the time of the first call, but the suspect had already fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers used a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.

No employees or customers were injured.

Authorities say the suspect is a black man, approximately 5-foot-6-inches tall, with a scruffy beard, wearing a gray sweatshirt, and jeans. He also had a bandana which was partially covering his face.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.