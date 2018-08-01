Appeals court: Dalton statements not OK for trial Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File - Jason Dalton, who is accused of killing six people and seriously wounding two more in the Kalamazoo area in February 2016, appears in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. [ + - ] Video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that statements Jason Dalton made to investigators after being arrested for the shooting of eight people two years ago should be suppressed.

The decision handed down Tuesday overrules the one made in 2017 by a Kalamazoo County judge that allowed most of the statements to be admitted as evidence at trial.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office says it will talk with investigators, victims and victims' families before deciding whether to appeal. Prosecutors have asked for a status conference soon so both sides can talk about what will happen next.

"I just kind of took a deep big breath, honestly, that's what I did. Then I just switched over to, well, this is what is meant to be this time," Laurie Smith said of learning about the court's decision.

Her husband Rich Smith and their 17-year-old son Tyler, along with Judy Brown, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary Jo Nye and Mary Lou Nye, were killed in the Feb. 20, 2016, shooting spree. Abigail Kopf, then 14, and Tiana Carruthers, were seriously injured but survived.

The appeal has kept the case from going to trial.

"I am really just wanting this whole thing to be done, as I'm sure you can imagine," Smith told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone.

If they decide not to appeal and move forward without the statements, prosecutors do have other evidence linking Dalton to the shooting spree, including victim and eyewitness testimony and video.

Smith said she will follow the lead of the prosecutor's office, letting it decide what to do next in the case.

"I trust that they will get justice to be served and that's really all that I want," she said. "We all know that we have to have patient in this world and everything happens in God's timing and I believe that this is no different."

Neither the Kopf family nor Carruthers wished to comment on Tuesday's ruling.

The Michigan Supreme Court told the appeals court in March that it must take up the matter and three judges heard arguments from both sides earlier this month. At question was whether it was OK to present a jury with what Dalton told investigators during two interviews after he said he didn't want to talk to them and asked for a lawyer.

In its 18-page decision (PDF), the appeals court agreed with the defense's argument that investigators "failed to scrupulously honor" Dalton's right to remain silent in their first interview with him, even though he stated clearly some 40 times over the course of three hours that he didn't want to say anything.

The prosecution had argued that the questioning fell under the public safety exception to the Miranda rights. That's a "narrow exception," the court said, and this case doesn't fall within it. The court said there was no longer a clear threat to the public and that investigators' questions didn't focus only on a specific identified threat.

"Quite simply, the detectives' questions to defendant clearly served an investigatory purpose and their questions cannot be categorized as objectively necessary to secure the public safety," the court's decision reads in part. "...The vast majority of questions had nothing to with public safety, and ... were simply another means of interrogation, i.e., another means of eliciting incriminating statements from defendant."

The second interrogation happened about 10 hours after the first and lasted about four hours. The appeals court's decision includes a partial transcript that shows Dalton immediately said he wanted a lawyer, but that the Michigan State Police detective speaking to him didn't stop the interview. Rather, he finished reading Dalton his Miranda rights and asked him again if he wanted to waive those rights. Dalton replied, "no."

The detective stayed in the room and made small talk with Dalton, who eventually said, "What kind of questions did you want to ask me? If you just want to ask me."

The prosecution argued that constituted Dalton waiving his Miranda rights, but the court said it didn't. The interrogation had never stopped, the court ruled, and the police had already ignored Dalton's request to remain silent and for a lawyer.

"...The police's blatant — and prolonged — refusal to honor defendant's invocation of his right to remain silent during the first interrogation is so completely antithetical to Miranda and the right to remain silent that, despite the passage of several hours and the re-reading of defendant's Miranda warnings, (the MSP detective's) subsequent initiation of an interrogation cannot meet the scrupulously honored standard..." the court's decision says. "Instead, on the facts of this case, (the detective's) interrogation of defendant was just another round of authorities' persistent efforts to wear down defendant's resistance and undermine his will."

Dalton, 48, of Cooper Township, was working as an Uber driver at the time of the shooting rampage, though none of his fares shot. According to police reports, he told investigators that a "devil" showed up on his Uber app and controlled his body. He said the app would make different noises to tell him who he should kill.

He faces 16 criminal charges, including six counts of murder, and is expected to plead insanity, though he has been found competent to stand trial.

—24 Hour News 8's Heather Walker contributed to this report.