Amber Alert issued for missing Kalamazoo Co. teen

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing teenager out of Kalamazoo County.

State police say 13-year-old Calista Kay Rose was last seen Tuesday morning in Galesburg. MSP initially listed Rose as a 16-year-old.

She may be with 45-year-old Samuel Leroy Chrispens, a 45-year-old white man who may be driving a 2011 four-door vehicle with the Michigan license plate 1MCW51.

Rose is white with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and a pink winter coat.

If you see them or know anything about their whereabouts, please call Michigan State Police or the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.