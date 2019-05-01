Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Amber Alert issued for missing Kalamazoo Co. teen

Posted: May 01, 2019 02:31 AM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 04:30 AM EDT

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing teenager out of Kalamazoo County.

State police say 13-year-old Calista Kay Rose was last seen Tuesday morning in Galesburg. MSP initially listed Rose as a 16-year-old. 

She may be with 45-year-old Samuel Leroy Chrispens, a 45-year-old white man who may be driving a 2011 four-door vehicle with the Michigan license plate 1MCW51.

Rose is white with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and a pink winter coat.

If you see them or know anything about their whereabouts, please call Michigan State Police or the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


