Affordable housing coming to historic Kzoo neighborhood

A home being built by Habitat for Humanity on Oct. 4, 2018 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s been a big push for affordable housing in Kalamazoo lately.

Buying a home in places like the Vine neighborhood can be competitive and price some people out of the market. But one condemned property is getting new life and providing an opportunity for affordable housing.

A new house is being built at the corner of Cedar and Locust streets. People who live there say it’s a welcome addition.

“It’s not common, because there’s no empty lots here,” said James Foskey, who lives in the historic neighborhood. “Homes can’t be altered in any way that would affect, you know, their appearance. We’re trying to keep their original appearances.”

The lack of open lots and the neighborhood’s historical value makes new construction rare. In fact, Foskey says a new house hasn’t been built here in about 15 years.

But that all changed when Habitat for Humanity bought a condemned house.

“To see a house that’s an eyesore come down and be replaced with a single-family home, it revitalizes the neighborhood and it also revitalizes morale in those of us trying to make a difference in this neighborhood,” said Vine resident Katie Easton.

It’s also a small step in providing a home in a city that’s been criticized for a lack of affordable housing.

“Kalamazoo in the past couple years has really been focused on an affordable housing strategy, and I think this plays a major role in access to affordable housing, especially in a neighborhood like Vine where you tend to have higher rental properties,” explained Carrie Drake, executive director of Building Blocks of Kalamazoo. “It’s a high-demand neighborhood right now.”

“Seeing a brand-new house is definitely a novelty, so it’s exciting for everybody,” said Easton.

The house is expected to be finished later this fall.