Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Affordable housing coming to historic Kzoo neighborhood

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 07:17 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 07:28 PM EDT

Affordable housing coming to historic Kzoo neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s been a big push for affordable housing in Kalamazoo lately.

Buying a home in places like the Vine neighborhood can be competitive and price some people out of the market. But one condemned property is getting new life and providing an opportunity for affordable housing.

A new house is being built at the corner of Cedar and Locust streets. People who live there say it’s a welcome addition.

“It’s not common, because there’s no empty lots here,” said James Foskey, who lives in the historic neighborhood. “Homes can’t be altered in any way that would affect, you know, their appearance. We’re trying to keep their original appearances.”

The lack of open lots and the neighborhood’s historical value makes new construction rare. In fact, Foskey says a new house hasn’t been built here in about 15 years.

But that all changed when Habitat for Humanity bought a condemned house. 

“To see a house that’s an eyesore come down and be replaced with a single-family home, it revitalizes the neighborhood and it also revitalizes morale in those of us trying to make a difference in this neighborhood,” said Vine resident Katie Easton.

It’s also a small step in providing a home in a city that’s been criticized for a lack of affordable housing.

“Kalamazoo in the past couple years has really been focused on an affordable housing strategy, and I think this plays a major role in access to affordable housing, especially in a neighborhood like Vine where you tend to have higher rental properties,” explained Carrie Drake, executive director of Building Blocks of Kalamazoo. “It’s a high-demand neighborhood right now.”

“Seeing a brand-new house is definitely a novelty, so it’s exciting for everybody,” said Easton.

The house is expected to be finished later this fall.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night

Photo Galleries
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming