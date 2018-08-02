3 injured in head-on crash north of Kalamazoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on crash north of Kalamazoo.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on N. 12th Street south of W. E Avenue in Cooper Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a southbound Chevrolet Impala moved into the other lane to pass another car and hit a southbound Ford Mustang.

The man and woman in the Impala, as well as the woman driving the Mustang, were all hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.