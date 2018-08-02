3 injured in head-on crash north of Kalamazoo
COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on crash north of Kalamazoo.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. on N. 12th Street south of W. E Avenue in Cooper Township.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a southbound Chevrolet Impala moved into the other lane to pass another car and hit a southbound Ford Mustang.
The man and woman in the Impala, as well as the woman driving the Mustang, were all hospitalized.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Final Maranda Park Party of summer in...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
W MI cities get grants for water...
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.