Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

3 injured in head-on crash north of Kalamazoo

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2018 07:49 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2018 07:49 PM EDT

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on crash north of Kalamazoo.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on N. 12th Street south of W. E Avenue in Cooper Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a southbound Chevrolet Impala moved into the other lane to pass another car and hit a southbound Ford Mustang.

The man and woman in the Impala, as well as the woman driving the Mustang, were all hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven